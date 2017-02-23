(Credit: KING)

SEATTLE - Zillow says it's a great time to be a renter. The company recently came out with new numbers showing a longer breakeven horizon, which is a calculation that indicates how long it will take to break even when buying a house.

The breakeven horizon for Seattle is now 2.5 years. The national average is roughly one year and 11 months. Long story short--don't buy a house in Seattle if you plan on being here for less than 2.5 years.

"For some folks out there, they might want to consider renting," says Zillow's chief economist Svejna Gudell. She says the breakeven number used to be closer to two years for the Seattle metro.

Gudell says something to consider is that the market is expected to moderate this year. The "very high" home values are expected to rise but not at the rate they've been rising. Instead of seeing double digit appreciation, homeowners may see something closer to four or five percent this year.

And the rental market is robust. More apartments are coming online to meet the demands of the growing workforce. That, in turn, brings more choice and likely lower rents.

