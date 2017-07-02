Shots fired at Southcenter Mall, no one injured

Tukwila police want to find the person who opened fire inside the Southcenter Mall. (Photo: KING)

Investigators say someone fired one gunshot during a fight in the food court.

The entire mall was evacuated while officers from four police departments searched the building.



Police say no one was hurt in the incident, but shoppers who were inside the mall at the time were pretty shook up.

"I feel I need to be more cautious about where I'm going in my surroundings," said one shopper.

Police say they are looking at surveillance video. They hope that will give them more information to track down the suspect.

