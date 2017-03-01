Shoreline passes new benefits for city employees

(Photo: KING)

Shoreline has approved additional benefits for its city employees.

The city passed supplemental paid time off. The new policy allows city employees to take up to 12-weeks paid time off to care for a sick family member, bond with a new child or for personal health reasons.

Under the "Federal Family Medical Leave Act," people can take 12-weeks unpaid time off each year.

The new policy will ensure city workers on leave for valid reasons will continue to get paid without using all of their vacation and sick time.

Copyright 2017 KING