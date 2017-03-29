Shorecrest choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

Sixty-three members of the Shorecrest choir flew to New York City Wednesday night ahead of their performance at Carnegie Hall. (Photo: KING)

A group of Shorecrest choir students left for New York City Wednesday night to perform at Carnegie Hall.

The 63 students will perform six pieces of music with several other choirs Sunday night.

“It hasn’t quite hit them yet,” said Leann Rozema, Shorecrest choir teacher. “They don’t know what Carnegie Hall is and how significant it is in history and in time, so it will be fun to bring that to life for them.”

Shorecrest won the opportunity to sing in the national youth choir after winning first place in a festival last year.

For many of the students, it’s the first time they will get to see the Big Apple.

“I’ve only been on the west coast, so traveling is really exciting,” said freshman Isaiah Lenoue.

© 2017 KING-TV