Las Vegas shooting has lots of South Sound connections

Denise Burditus was shot and killed in Sunday's night mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Photo: Via Facebook)

Denise Burditus hadn’t lived in Thurston County for three years, but the impact of her work is still being felt.

Burditus was shot and killed in Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

She moved to West Virginia after her husband retired from the Army in 2014. He was stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord twice, and both times Burditus worked for Heritage Bank.

She eventually became manager at the Olympia branch.

“Denise was amazing,” said Cindy Huntley, Heritage Bank Executive Vice President of Retail Banking.

Huntley said Burditus mentored incoming bank employees who still work for Heritage Bank.

“Yesterday was a tough day for this organization,” said Huntley.

Most of Burditus’ former co-workers learned of her death from Facebook posts.

Before the shooting Sunday night, Burditus posted a picture of herself and her husband at the Las Vegas venue.

Aberdeen’s Franzine and Eric Potts were in the crowd when they first heard the shots.

“It was crazy,” said Eric Potts.

Despite temporarily getting separated from his wife as people tried to escape the gunfire, the couple escaped without injury.

“I feel terrible for all the individuals that got hurt,” said Eric Potts.

Tenino resident Kristi Burke wants to do something for the survivors and the victim’s families. She was at the concert with her mother.

Earlier Sunday they watched her brother, country singer Adam Craig, perform in the festival.

