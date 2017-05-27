Shifting I-90 lanes too close for some cyclists

Some cyclists feel like the shifting lanes on I-90 have made things a little too close for comfort. (Photo: KING)

Big changes are coming to the I-90 Bridge as they prepare to bring light rail from Seattle to the Eastside.

The Express Lanes will close permanently to make room for the trains and traffic is squeezing into the remaining lanes.



Some cyclists feel like the shifting lanes have made things a little too close for comfort. Nothing has changed about the bike lane, but there used to be a little more of a buffer between the fast moving traffic lanes and where bikes and pedestrians go.

Jackie Klackem said their group was warned that the lanes had been shifted closer to the barrier before they left on their ride Saturday morning.

“Debris can fly in your face and you never know if a car's going to crash and go over the guard rail,” Klackem explained.

WSDOT is trying to accommodate an HOV lane and traffic lanes next to the existing bike lane. Some riders said they didn’t notice that the lanes had been shifted closer and consider the ride always a little hectic.

Jim Burton says moving the traffic closer is going to make the ride less pleasant.

“You're going to get more wind from the trucks going by” he explained. “Bicyclists have to be more careful than ever."

It may be the price they pay for progress, squeezing in a little tighter to make way for those trains.

“We need it. We're way behind, years behind on transportation,” Burton explained.

WSDOT says there will be several adjustments coming to the traffic patterns as the Express Lanes shut down this week. They are warning everyone who relies on I-90 to be extra patient as commuters get used to the new layout.

