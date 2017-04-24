Shelton home invasions prompts warning from police chief

Shelton’s police chief believes the online habits of six women might have helped an intruder learn about his victims.

Police believe the same man broken into six homes in and around Shelton over the past year. He has not stolen any items, police think he just enjoys watching women sleep.

“We don’t know who this is or why this is,” said Shelton Police Chief Darrin Moody.

Moody said the victims are between the ages of 17 and 22 and they all work in restaurants or coffee stands.

He said some are friends, but they are all “loosely” connected through social media accounts.

Moody said the victims are all active online and in some cases personal information about the women might have helped the intruder know when and where they would be places.

“Where they work, what time they’re home, what they’re doing at every minute of everyday,” said Moody. “It opens up that world to people such as whoever this guy is.”

The intruder has been described as a white male, around 6-feet tall, and with “shaggy” dark hair. He was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

