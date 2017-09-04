Shelter animals continue coming from Texas

There was no day off for some workers and volunteers at PAWS in Lynnwood where 20 dogs arrived late Sunday night. (Photo: KING)

As Texas deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, more families in western Washington are opening their hearts to dogs and cats impacted by the storm. Seattle Humane received six dogs from Texas over the weekend and expects to get another 70 cats and eight dogs tomorrow.



There was no day off for some workers and volunteers at PAWS in Lynnwood where 20 dogs arrived late Sunday night. They're hoping to have some ready for adoption when they open Tuesday morning.



Outside the Paws shelter in Lynnwood, people and puppies were showing up hoping to see a “Harvey” cat or dog.

“I think it's a terrific way for people to reach out and feel connected with that situation other than obviously donating money,” Janet Mudge said.



Mudge and her dog Tilly were hoping to add to their family but found out that PAWS was closed for the holiday. Inside things were anything but quiet as workers started processing the 20 Texas transplants.



They were checking their overall health, making sure vaccinations are up-to-date, confirming they are spayed and neutered and then getting to know the dogs. Volunteers and workers want to make sure animals have the right temperament to go into a home.



They hope to have some ready for adoption when the shelter opens on Tuesday.

In Texas, rescue groups have been busy since Harvey hit. K9Kare Animal Advocates are in the process of saving animals on the verge of being euthanized.



“I have to say I'm pretty envious because there's no lines down here at shelters,” Alayna Matranga said. Matranga says a truck left for Seattle Monday evening.

“We're sending 43 dogs tonight” she explained. “We're getting everybody ready with health certificates, microchips and making sure everybody will be on their way.”



They already have foster homes lined up for the dogs and say this helps shelters who are supporting flood families.

