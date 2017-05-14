Seismograph with paper in action and earthquake - 3D Rendering (Photo: Thinkstock, Petrovich9)

What would you do in a magnitude 9 earthquake? Does your family have an emergency plan or necessary supplies at home, work, school, or even in the car?

Learn how to be as prepared as possible during a special presentation "SHAKE ALERT: Are you ready for the next big earthquake?" Interact with a live panel discussion about earthquake readiness on Monday at 7:30 p.m. KING 5's Lori Matsukawa and Glenn Farley have been researching earthquake preparedness from the Washington coast to the coast of Japan. They'll be joined by Bill Steele, Director of Outreach & Communications from the University of Washington's Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. You can join the conversation live on king5.com or the KING 5 Facebook page. Use the hashtag #ShakeAlert on Twitter to send questions during the live presentation.

Start getting ready now with this helpful list of resources shared by agencies across the Pacific Northwest:

Sign up for the Great Washington Shakeout

Prepare! A Resource Guide from the American Red Cross

Have an earthquake ready home - infograph

Build a "2 weeks ready" kit - Washington Emergency Management Division

Two Weeks Ready - infograph

7 steps to earthquake safety - via Earthquake Country Alliance

Earthquake Early Warning - USGS

University of Washington earthquake research

Be prepared for an emergency - Be Red Cross Ready

Prepare! Survive! Recover! - infograph

ShakeAlert.org

How to protect yourself, whether at home, the car or a high-rise building - Infograph

Exploring earthquakes with the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS)

Explaining earthquake intensity - IRIS

Discover how GPS is an essential component of the Cascadia early warning system - IRIS

Special thanks to the following agencies for sharing critical resources about earthquake readiness: University of Washington Pacific Seismic Network, Washington State Emergency Management, American Red Cross, University of Oregon, Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, the Southern California Earthquake Center, and Caltech.

