What would you do in a magnitude 9 earthquake? Does your family have an emergency plan or necessary supplies at home, work, school, or even in the car?
Learn how to be as prepared as possible during a special presentation "SHAKE ALERT: Are you ready for the next big earthquake?" Interact with a live panel discussion about earthquake readiness on Monday at 7:30 p.m. KING 5's Lori Matsukawa and Glenn Farley have been researching earthquake preparedness from the Washington coast to the coast of Japan. They'll be joined by Bill Steele, Director of Outreach & Communications from the University of Washington's Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. You can join the conversation live on king5.com or the KING 5 Facebook page. Use the hashtag #ShakeAlert on Twitter to send questions during the live presentation.
Start getting ready now with this helpful list of resources shared by agencies across the Pacific Northwest:
Sign up for the Great Washington Shakeout
Prepare! A Resource Guide from the American Red Cross
Have an earthquake ready home - infograph
Build a "2 weeks ready" kit - Washington Emergency Management Division
7 steps to earthquake safety - via Earthquake Country Alliance
Earthquake Early Warning - USGS
University of Washington earthquake research
Be prepared for an emergency - Be Red Cross Ready
Prepare! Survive! Recover! - infograph
How to protect yourself, whether at home, the car or a high-rise building - Infograph
Exploring earthquakes with the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS)
Explaining earthquake intensity - IRIS
Discover how GPS is an essential component of the Cascadia early warning system - IRIS
KING 5 earthquake coverage:
Create an earthquake readiness kit
See how the early warning system shook out in Belfair
Earthquake simulator prepares Seattleites from the 'big one'
New Seattle bridge to survive earthquakes
Kobe warns Seattle: Prepare for mega quake
Massive drill for Washington's 'mega quake' starts Tuesday
ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system rolls out in Washington
How to prepare for earthquakes and tsunamis along Washington coast
Special thanks to the following agencies for sharing critical resources about earthquake readiness: University of Washington Pacific Seismic Network, Washington State Emergency Management, American Red Cross, University of Oregon, Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, the Southern California Earthquake Center, and Caltech.
