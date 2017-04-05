Sexual assault protection orders could become permanent

. (Photo: KING)

Washington state lawmakers are considering a bill that would make permanent some sexual assault protection orders that now last up to two years.

Such orders require assailants to stay away from victims. The measure's sponsor, Republican Sen. Joe Fain, said the effort has stalled in previous years because of gun rights concerns.

The bill would allow a person targeted in the order to avoid having to forfeit their firearms indefinitely if they can prove to a court that they're no longer a threat to the victim or others.

The American Bar Association says that of 2015, 28 states allow sexual assault civil protection orders. Of those, at least two allow them to be permanent - Colorado and Montana.

The Senate passed the measure last month, and it now awaits a possible floor vote in the House.

