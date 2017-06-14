Sexual abuse lawsuit against Seattle Mayor Murray dropped

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray (Photo: KING)

A lawsuit accusing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexual abuse in the 1980s was dropped Wednesday.

Delvonn Heckard filed the civil lawsuit against the mayor on April 6. He alleged Murray paid him for sex on multiple occasions in the 1980s when he was a teenager.

Heckard was the third person to come forward in recent years and accuse the mayor of sexual misconduct, but the only person to seek legal action.

Amid the allegations, Murray announced in May that he would not seek re-election.

Heckard's lawyer Lincoln Beauregard said Wednesday that his client plans to refile in January after Murray is out of office.

Delvonn Heckard is only delaying his lawsuit until the Mayor is out of power. — LincolnLawyer (@quietplease321) June 14, 2017

Delvonn wants to finish counseling and spare the City more theatrics with the sitting Mayor. — LincolnLawyer (@quietplease321) June 14, 2017

We, Delvonn and his legal team, will never give up, and never stop fighting. — LincolnLawyer (@quietplease321) June 14, 2017

We don't want the City burdened with a Mayor having to admit the truth under oath when he's deposed. — LincolnLawyer (@quietplease321) June 14, 2017

Seattle doesn't need that right now -- so Delvonn decided to delay the case a few months. — LincolnLawyer (@quietplease321) June 14, 2017

Delvonn's goal was to spread the truth -- the Mayor's decision not to run for reelection proved he was heard! Justice! — LincolnLawyer (@quietplease321) June 14, 2017

Murray said on Wednesday, before the lawsuit was dropped, that he maintains his innocence.

"I feel great being mayor I feel great being out there. I feel great when I'm working on public policy. Obviously, it's pretty difficult after all these years, 30 years in the public limelight, to have what I believe are lies motivated by something I don't yet understand come just a few weeks before candidates file," Murray said.

He said he doesn't know what the future holds.

"I have to clear my name and I'm not sure how employable I'll be," Murray said, adding. "I'll be alive."

