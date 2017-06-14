KING
Sexual abuse lawsuit against Seattle Mayor Murray dropped

Kelsey Caulfield , KING 11:43 AM. PDT June 14, 2017

A lawsuit accusing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexual abuse in the 1980s was dropped Wednesday.

Delvonn Heckard filed the civil lawsuit against the mayor on April 6. He alleged Murray paid him for sex on multiple occasions in the 1980s when he was a teenager. 

Heckard was the third person to come forward in recent years and accuse the mayor of sexual misconduct, but the only person to seek legal action.

Amid the allegations, Murray announced in May that he would not seek re-election

Heckard's lawyer Lincoln Beauregard said Wednesday that his client plans to refile in January after Murray is out of office.

Murray said on Wednesday, before the lawsuit was dropped, that he maintains his innocence.

"I feel great being mayor I feel great being out there. I feel great when I'm working on public policy. Obviously, it's pretty difficult after all these years, 30 years in the public limelight, to have what I believe are lies motivated by something I don't yet understand come just a few weeks before candidates file," Murray said.

He said he doesn't know what the future holds.

"I have to clear my name and I'm not sure how employable I'll be," Murray said, adding. "I'll be alive."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

