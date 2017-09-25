(Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

MCNEIL ISLAND, Wash. - Scores of sex offenders ordered to live on a secluded island in Washington state say the often cloudy, brown water there is making them sick, and records show the water system has been plagued by problems for more than a decade.



About 200 residents of the Special Commitment Center southwest of Seattle have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the facility forces them to drink contaminated water that causes stomach pain and skin rashes and has been blamed for unexplained deaths.



The executive who oversees the center insists the cloudiness causes no harm.



But an Associated Press review of state Department of Health records shows that the water has repeatedly exceeded standards for various chlorine-related chemicals and has been cited for violations dating back to 2006.

