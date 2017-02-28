5,000 gallons of sewage spill in Hood Canal area

Hood Canal shoreline (Photo: KING)

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - About 5,000 gallons of sewage were discharged into the Kitsap shoreline of the Hood Canal area.

The discharge began Thursday and wasn’t corrected until 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Naval Base Kitsap Bangor reported.

Due to the waste being a public health hazard, the Kitsap Public Health District issued a seven-day no contact advisory with the Kitsap shoreline. To ensure the safety of the community, advisory signs will be posted Tuesday evening near the community of Bangor and public beaches at Kitsap Memorial Park, Lofall, Vinland, and Edgewater Park.

Map: Areas affected by sewage spill

The public should remember during a no-contact advisory to avoid contact with water in the affected area, which includes any type of water recreation or play that would bring the individual in direct contact with the water. Any exposure an individual makes with the water should be treated with immediate attention with the use of soap and water.

The Kitsap County has also advised people to avoid collecting shellfish in impacted areas, and to note that during the winter, harvesting shellfish should be avoided altogether due to increased risk of illness from water-borne pathogens and pollution.

For more information concerning beach closures and shellfish harvesting, visit the District’s website, Facebook page, and Kitsap Electronic Notification System for further details.

Copyright 2017 KING