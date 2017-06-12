Several Seattle groups honor Pulse victims

Seattle honors those who lost their lives in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, one year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

49 bells will toll at the First Covenant Church on Pike Street at noon to honor those who were killed in the shooting. The sanctuary will be open for anyone who wishes to pray, grieve and receive prayer. The event is held in conjunction with churches around the world in ringing bells together.

Somos Seattle will also hold a community event for the LGBT Latino community starting at 6 p.m. Those in attendance are welcome to bring food or materials for a relatively quiet get together

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a vigil starting at 7 p.m. at Cal Anderson Park. People are asked to bring rainbow flags and signs, though there will also be a sign making station there, too. The event organizers are asking people to use the hashtag #HonorThemWithAction.

The Seattle Public Library is also hosting a panel discussion called LGTBQ Hate Crimes: Seattle Isn't Immune. LGBTQ leaders will address hate crimes in Seattle followed by a panel discussion.

