Several schools closed or delayed Monday due to snow

KING 7:20 PM. PST February 05, 2017

Multiple school districts are planning closures and delays due to snow.

As of Sunday 7 p.m., Bellingham, Carbonado, Ferndale, Lynden, Meridian, Mount Baker, Oakville and Toledo will all be closed Monday.

Evaline, Hood Canal, Morton, Orting, Rainier, Raymond, Rochester, Willapa Valley, and Winlock will be starting  2 hours late.  And more schools could follow.

CLICK HERE to check the latest school closures and delays.

