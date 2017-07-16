KING
Close

Several firefigthers battling warehouse fire in South Seattle

KING 6:16 AM. PDT July 16, 2017

A large plume of smoke in the sky as the sun comes up over the city of Seattle. Just before 6 a.m. Seattle City Fire crews began battling an aggressive fire at a large warehouse in South Seattle. The warehouse is on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave S., just south of I-90 near Rainer Ave. S. 

Our KING 5 Photographer on scene says he has heard reports that the warehouse is abandoned. On Twitter, the Seattle Fire Department has asked people to avoid the area as they continue to extinguish the fire. 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories