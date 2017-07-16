Several firefigthers battling warehouse fire in South Seattle

PHOTO: Doug Dillon

A large plume of smoke in the sky as the sun comes up over the city of Seattle. Just before 6 a.m. Seattle City Fire crews began battling an aggressive fire at a large warehouse in South Seattle. The warehouse is on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave S., just south of I-90 near Rainer Ave. S.

Firefighters continue to work to extinguish the fire at 1700 Blk. of 22nd Ave. S. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/I1Xv1zKyJW — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 16, 2017

Our KING 5 Photographer on scene says he has heard reports that the warehouse is abandoned. On Twitter, the Seattle Fire Department has asked people to avoid the area as they continue to extinguish the fire.

Huge fire off Rainier Ave 2 alarm pic.twitter.com/O1eltcLEb9 — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) July 16, 2017

