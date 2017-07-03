Seventh hiker rescued from Mt. Pilchuck this summer

Crews have rescued five hikers in two weeks on Mount Pilchuck. Photo: Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Hikers have been quick to take advantage of the summer weather in Western Washington. But it's important to remember that conditions in higher elevations can still prove difficult.

Search and rescue units responded to Mt. Pilchuck on Sunday for their seventh rescue at the site in less than 30 days.

In their latest response, a female hiker slipped on ice above the snow line and injured her knee.

A rescue team descended from a lookout on top of the mountain and hiked down to the hiker's location.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office recommends all hikers carry the "Ten Essentials:"

- Navigation (map and compass)

- Sun protection (sunglasses and sunscreen)

- Insulation (extra clothing)

- Illumination (headlamp/flashlight)

- First-aid supplies

- Fire (waterproof matches/lighter/candles)

- Repair kit and tools

- Nutrition (extra food)

- Hydration (extra water)

- Emergency shelter

