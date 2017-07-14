Serious multi-car crash blocking SR 164 in Enumclaw

A two-vehicle collision is blocking State Route 164 at 208th Avenue NE in Enumclaw.

SkyKING captured video of the two vehicles crashed through the guardrail.

Washington State Patrol confirms Enumclaw Fire has transported passengers from both vehicles to the hospital. No fatalities have been reported.

Officers are staying on scene until tow trucks arrive to remove the cars.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

© 2017 KING-TV