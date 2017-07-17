KING
Serious crash blocks southbound I-405 lanes

Brian Price, KING 4:14 AM. PDT July 17, 2017

All lanes of SB Interstate 405 are blocked for a serious crash.

Crews are diverting drivers off the roadway at NE 85th Street.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

