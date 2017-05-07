Sequim wins Best Northwest Small Town

Sorry, Port Townsend. Move over, Friday Harbor.

Sequim won first place in a USA Today poll of the best towns in the Northwest.



The town nestled between the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound is now number one.

Locals say the mountains, the water, the hiking and the friendly people all make it a great place to live. And since it's in the "banana belt" (aka the Olympic Rain Shadow), it gets less rain and more sun.

A panel of local travel experts partnered with 10Best editors to come up with the list of towns, then readers voted on the top 10.

Florence, Oregon, came in second. Washington towns Port Townsend, Friday Harbor and Winthrop also made the list.

