Seniors say China field trip changed their lives

A field trip is still impacting seniors at Tacoma's Lincoln High School eight months later.

“It motivates you to get to a different level,” said senior Jackie Knight. “You want to pursue something greater.”

Knight was one of 98 Lincoln High School students who toured China last October, the first group of American students to visit as invited guests of the Chinese government.

The students visited Hong Kong and visited three cities in mainland China, all-expenses paid. Each stop included a stop at a high school.

Lincoln senior Brandin Porter said seeing how seriously the Chinese took education inspired him to be a better student.

“A lot of people just care about sports, but it’s not really going to get them anywhere,” said Porter. “But schooling? That’s what matters because knowledge is power. That’s really important."

