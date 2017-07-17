KING
Close

Send a picture of your tattoo and the library will tell you what book you should read

Jane Mo, KUSA 4:54 PM. PDT July 17, 2017

DENVER - The Denver Public Library will celebrate National Tattoo Day by giving you book recommendations based on your tattoo.

All you need to do is post a photo of your tattoo on the library’s Facebook page on July 17. A team of librarians will then take a look at your tattoo to think of a book, movie, or even song specifically for you.

Denver Library will post more instructions on their Facebook page the night before National Tattoo Day. 

Here's the link: https://www.facebook.com/denverpubliclibrary/ 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories