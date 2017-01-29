Sen. Murray calls immigration ban 'un-American'

SEATAC -- Washington Sen. Patty Murray shared frustration Sunday over President Donald Trump's executive order banning people from certain Muslim-majority nations.

Attorneys from the ACLU and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project said a Somali national was not allowed to enter Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and two other people were detained at the airport Saturday.

“What happened here at Sea-Tac and across the country from Friday night through now really is appalling. It’s un-American and I think our country has reacted correctly. People across the country saying, ‘This isn’t right,’” said Sen. Murray at a press conference at Sea-Tac.

Sen. Murray said that the two people who were detained were held overnight and released Sunday morning.

“I will be heading back to D.C. first thing tomorrow morning and I want to take these real stories and the impact of this back to Washington, D.C., to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

When asked by a reporter what kind of information she has received from the Trump Administration since the order has been in place, Sen. Murray said she was “frustrated” by the fact that she hasn’t been able to get a hold of anyone in the administration.

“At this point, I have a question about whether it was even implemented equally across the country at different airports. We can’t get that information. That’s what happens when you issue an executive order without knowing what you’re doing.”

