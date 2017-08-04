Sen. Murray announces intensive healthcare committee meetings

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) Photo: KING

Washington Sen. Patty Murray (D) and Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, announced earlier this week a plan to hold health care committee meetings with several stakeholders in an effort to continue improving market certainty.



"Our healthcare system in this country is still not good enough," Murray said Friday morning.



Starting in September, Murray and Alexander will hold meetings with state insurance commissioners, governors, healthcare experts, consumers, patients and doctors to figure out what the government can do to bring certainty to the marketplace.



Murray said the uncertainty is causing insurance companies to charge more for healthcare.



"One thing we do know – is the sabotaging by the Obamacare, by this administration, has caused some of that uncertainty," she said.



In addition, there is not enough competition in the market and not enough young people who are signing up for coverage, Murray said. Congress wants to hear from experts for solutions.



Murray said she and Alexander have already started reaching out to people to set up meetings to prepare for the hearings, which start Sept. 4.

