It's a renewed warning that our energy grid is vulnerable to cyberattacks.



"From 2012 to 2016, reported incidents of critical US infrastructure cyberattacks doubled," Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) said.



"Incidents increased from 138 to 290, according to the Department of Homeland Security," Cantwell added.



Cantwell, a ranking member of the US Senate Committee on Energy on Natural Resources, made the remarks in Seattle on Friday alongside Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) as part of efforts to get Congress to pass their bi-partisan energy bill.



Cantwell and Murkowski said the bill would make energy more secure and efficient. They also said it will increase jobs by investing in education and training programs.



"We have a need for 1.5 million new, skilled energy workers for the future," Cantwell said.



Last year, a similar energy bill passed the Senate but was not called for a vote in the House.

