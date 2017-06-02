Semi-truck stuck in Battery Street Tunnel

Transportation crews make progress on a truck stuck on SR 99 in the Battery Street Tunnel. (Photo: KING / Greg Copeland)

Transportation crews are making progress on a truck stuck on SR 99 in the Battery Street Tunnel.

The oversized trailer truck was heading north Friday afternoon when it got stuck in the left lane.

While traffic was slowly getting by in the right lane, the backup was reportedly four miles long and stretched past the West Seattle Bridge.

There was no estimated time when crews will remove the truck and traffic will reopen.

