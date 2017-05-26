Semi truck crash spills lumber across Eastbound I-90

A semi truck crash spilled lumber across all lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 at State Route 18 near Snoqualmie Friday, making for a rough start to the Memorial Day weekend commute.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. There was no immediate estimate on when the road would reopen.

I-90 crash has lumber spilled across the hwy closing it. Luckily you can exit on Hwy 18 and get right back on I-90 @AlexRozierK5 pic.twitter.com/OxaJL51QGe — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) May 26, 2017

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic is being diverted off the SR 18 off-ramp and back onto I-90.

