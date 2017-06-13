Semi rolls over on I-90 in Seattle

A semi rolled onto its side on eastbound I-90 in Seattle, June 13, 2017. (Credit: KING)

A semi truck rolled over the eastbound Interstate 90 just east of I-5 in Seattle Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. and blocked multiple lanes and caused backups as drivers tried to get onto I-90 from both directions of I-5.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or what led to the crash.

