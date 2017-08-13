Semi crash and fire closes I-90 at Vantage Bridge

Credit: Grant County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Grant County Sheriff's Office)

A fiery crash involving a semi truck closed I-90 in both directions at the Vantage Bridge, Sunday morning.

Washington State Patrol first reported the collision and fire just after 5:30 a.m.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the truck driver is okay, but the bridge is expected to be closed "for awhile." There is no estimated time for reopening.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, if possible. Per WSDOT, EB traffic is stopped at Exit 115, Kittitas. WB traffic is stopped at George, MP 149.

Check back for updates.

© 2017 KING-TV