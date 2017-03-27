Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman (Credit: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman says she will undergo treatment for colon cancer over the next several weeks.



She said in a statement Monday that she remains committed to her role as secretary of state and will be able to continue performing her official duties during her treatment and recovery periods.



Assistant Secretary Mark Neary will assume responsibility for day-to-day operations when Wyman is out of the office for treatment.



Wyman says doctors have told her that her cancer is curable and she expects to make a full recovery after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.



She says she is very positive about her treatment plan and prognosis.

Here is the statement released by Secretary of State Kim Wyman in response to the recent news:

Good afternoon.



I wanted to share with you my recent health news: I’ve been diagnosed with colon cancer and will be undergoing treatment over the next several weeks. While this news is upsetting, my doctors have told me this type of cancer is not only treatable, but curable. I expect to make a full recovery after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.



As you may imagine, my family and I are experiencing all of the emotions that come with a cancer diagnosis, however I remain committed to my role as Secretary of State and will be fully-able to continue performing my official duties during my treatment and recovery periods.



I remain very positive about my plan of treatment and prognosis. Wyman’s Wire will include periodic updates.



Thank you for your support and please keep my family and me in your thoughts and prayers.



Sincerely,

Kim Wyman

© 2017 Associated Press