Second near-collision in two months at Edmonds railroad crossing

Two cars have gotten stuck in two months on the railroad tracks near the Edmonds Waterfront. (Photo: KING)

EDMONDS, Wash. – Railroad tracks near downtown Edmonds are drawing concern after two cars got stuck on them in two months.

Mitchell Lovell and his girlfriend Talia Daigle had just come from seeing a film when they found themselves in the middle of what felt like an action movie.

"I was so scared there was going to be a collision," said Daigle.

The couple was headed to dinner on the Edmonds Waterfront late last month. As they crossed the train tracks westward on Dayton Street, they noticed a driver stuck on the tracks.

Instead of driving across them and then turning right, the man turned too soon and drove directly onto the tracks.

"We asked if they needed help. We didn't think anything of it at first. Then I started freaking out," said Lovell.

“When we got to the restaurant, we heard the train coming," said Daigle. "Mitchell said, 'Oh my gosh! We have to go back!'"

When they did, the pair saw a freight train stop just less than 100 yards from the car.

Lovell said he can see how it could happen if it's dark and you're not familiar with the intersection.

"It didn't look like train tracks. You could mistake it easily," he said.

This isn't the first time this has happened.

In December a school teacher pulled a woman from a car after she turned left onto the tracks and got stuck as a commuter train approached.

No one was hurt in either incident.

More than 40 trains cross those tracks in Edmonds every day. A spokesman for the City of Edmonds said the city was not aware of the situation and would like anyone with additional information to come forward.

After being contacted by KING 5, BNSF Railroad ran safety tests on the tracks. A railroad spokesman said BNSF would look into the situation.

Copyright 2017 KING