The troubled project to replace Seattle's Alaskan Way Viaduct with a tunnel is $223 million over budget, says Washington Department of Transportation. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Recent surveys have found that Seattle's new highway tunnel is a few inches off course and digging has stopped until next week while more measurements are made.



Seattle Tunnel Partners project manager Chris Dixon said Wednesday that surveys found the concrete tunnel rings being installed behind the tunnel machine known as Bertha varied "a couple inches" beyond a 6-inch tolerance limit.

"Adjustments are common during tunneling, including on this project," WSDOT said in an online update.



The Seattle Times reports more surveys will be done and that a gyroscope is coming from Ohio to increase the precision.



Dixon says if the alignment is off, the necessary course corrections will be made.



Bertha has completed almost 90 percent of the dig from the Sodo area to South Lake Union. It's entering the final 1,000 feet of the 9,270-foot tunnel drive.



The cutter head is expected to break through to daylight and be removed sometime this spring, around May.

Map of Bertha's progress as of 3/2/17 (WSDOT)

Copyright 2017 KING