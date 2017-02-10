Seattle's spiciest food is in White Center

SEATTLE - 27-hundred miles from New Orleans, Naomi Tomkey found Louisiana boil, with a twist.

It's the creation of Crawfish House's chef and owner, Hiep Ngo, who uses the freshest ingredients to make Cajun Asian cuisine.

That's exactly what Naomi was looking for. The freelance food writer has tasted fiery fare everywhere from Sri Lanka to Singapore. She wanted to track down the spiciest dish in Seattle -- flavorful, but so bold it burns.

"It has to be a little bit painful," Naomi explains. "Your body has to start sweating a little bit, kind of get your heart racing. You know, a little bit of excitement in your dinner."

Crawfish House offers diners a unique option; they can request spiciness from the normal one-to-five stars scale.

"But then below that it says, 'we can accomodate spicier levels if you're crazy.'"





Naomi went with the 20. "And they were not messing around," she says.

20 stars of spice. Just looking at the ingredients can give you heartburn: housemade hot sauce, concentrated habanero oil, cayenne pepper, and ghost chili.





This wasn't just a dare for Naomi. She wanted the kind of heat that requires eating with gloves. It's her version of skydiving, or riding rollercoasters.

"It's sort of a thing that you crave," she says. "For myself and other people who like spicy food, it becomes something that's sort of addicting."

When Naomi tasted the first crawfish on her table, she knew her quest was over. And she swears, it tasted good!





For the rest of us mere mortals, there are milder-- but equally delicious --options.

"We want people to taste our flavors, our flavors are different, you know? Original and they're different," says Hiep Ngo.

It's well worth a trip to White Center, for a meal you're sure to remember. Even if you're not up for 20 stars.

Copyright 2017 KING