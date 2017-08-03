Seattle's homeless population will grow if rents rise by 5%

File photo of homeless camp in Seattle.

Seattle's homeless crisis could get worse if rents rise by just five percent over the next year.

That's according to a new study released from Zillow.

The study, conducted with help from researchers at the Department of Statistics at the University of Washington, looked at how rental prices tie-in with homelessness.

The study found that a five percent increase in rent prices would force 258 people into homelessness.

Currently, in Seattle, there are about 11,643 individuals who are homeless, according to the city's Count Us In report for 2017.

Comparatively, if rent increases by the same amount in New York, approximately 3,000 people would be homeless. In Los Angeles, a five percent increase would cause 2,000 people to enter homelessness.



Why?

The study blames rising rent rates as well as slower wage growth as the main reason. Basically, rent is becoming more and more unaffordable. Pair that with unexpected emergencies and little savings, and you may be able to see how the homeless crisis has gotten this far.

”We’ve seen so much pressure in rental housing markets that it’s created a rental affordability crisis that has spilled over into a homelessness crisis at lower income levels,” says Dr. Skylar Olsen, a senior economist for Zillow.

In fact, out of Seattle's homeless population, 41 percent said they became homeless after being evicted or losing a job. Nearly a third say they are employed.

Seattle affordability. (Photo Courtesy: Zillow)



Interestingly enough, some cities with rising rents are seeing a decrease in homeless population, including Portland.

What is Portland doing?

For starters, they've increased rental assistance and affordable housing options.

Denis Theriault with Portland & Multnomah County's Joint Office of Homeless Services says the city has spent money on housing placement and prevention as part of its regional homelessness initiative.

Theriault says from 2015 to 2016, Portland increased housing placement by 55 percent compared to 2013 to 2014.

Additionally, nearly 650 beds were added in shelters. The city also added shelters for couples, those with pets, women and children and those who are victims of domestic violence.

