Sawant: Don't rule out airport, freeway disruptions on May Day

The Seattle City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday allowing city employees to take an unpaid day off to participate in May Day demonstrations.

But, one Council member is still suggesting protestors take it up a notch.

"I'm not saying no to any non-violent action," Kshama Sawant said last month, noting that on May Day "we will need disruptive actions like shutting down airports, like shutting down highways."

She also mentioned shutting down the airports again during her legislative pitch.

"If we are late, there is some charge on it," Samuel Amera said, who is the co-owner of Paragon Cartage.

He's an owner/operator for the company, which he says primarily delivers food and building supplies. Delays on the roadways can cost him real money.

"It's going to cost my time, which is my money. Kind of hard to survive, (I) can't afford to lose hours over the road on traffic."

May Day in Seattle normally includes labor and immigration marches and, on recent calendar years, has also been prone to violent confrontations. Those incidents are fresh in many local leaders minds and Sawant's suggestion, albeit pushing for "non-violent" protests, raises eyebrows.

"Civil disobedience has a long history in our country and in this city," Mayor Ed Murray said Monday. "We need to keep our freeways and our on and off ramps ... the state, of course, needs to keep our on and off ramps open."

He noting he'd not seen Sawant's comments, "I think it would be unfortunate and perhaps tragic for an elected official to encourage people to confront and engage in confrontations with the police department."

Amera says he agrees with some of Sawant's message, but "if it's to interrupt and do nothing, it doesn't make sense."

"I support them, but it will definitely affect us whether I like it or not," Amera said.

