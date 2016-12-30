Seattleites ready for new look in 2017

A man gets a haircut at Derby Salon in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood. (Photo: KING)

As the clock slowly ticks towards 2017, Derby Salon in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood is giving their customers a chance for a fresh look in the New Year.

Manicures, facials and haircuts filled Derby Salon manager Dana Willsie's schedule today. The business on Roosevelt Way Northeast has been booked solid for most of the holiday season.

"I'm definitely ready for a fresh start,” said Emily Eisenmann, who stopped by the salon Fridayto get a New Year’s Eve manicure. “A lot of people are kind of over this year and what it's been, so I think myself and everyone else included are looking forward to 2017."

