Seattle Pride Guide 2017

Seattle Pride 2015 (Photo: Josh Green)

There's really no place like Seattle in June; with clear skies and warmer temps, people are coming out for some fun in the sun. Plus, there's the biggest city-wide party of the year: Seattle Pride lasts the entire month and culminates with the massive 43rd annual Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25. Read on to learn more about the biggest queer happening this month.



Queer Art Walk

Thursday, June 8 from 6-10 p.m.

Now in its third year, the Queer Art Walk honors diversity in Seattle's art community and features queer art and artists across Capitol Hill.



Volunteer Park Pride Festival

Saturday, June 10 from noon to 7 p.m.

Formerly known as the Pride Family Picnic, the Volunteer Park Pride Festival is a chance for the whole family to celebrate LGBTQ arts, culture, and performance. There will be musical guests, speakers, food trucks, craft booths, games, and a beer garden.



Capitol Hill Pride Festival

Saturday, June 10 to Sunday, June 11

Commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1969 at the Capitol Hill Pride Festival (not to be confused with PrideFest Capitol Hill, happening June 24-25). Five blocks of Broadway will be shut down and filled with vendors, music, a dog drag costume contest, and more. There will also be a "Resistance Candlelight Gathering for Rainbow Chechnya" on Saturday evening. Visit the festival on Sunday for the Equality March for Unity and Pride, a sister movement to the National Pride March in Washington, D.C.

Capitol Hill Pride March

Sunday, June 11 at 11 a.m.

Though not affiliated with PrideFest or the Capitol Hill Pride March, this Pride movement is also aligned with the National Pride March in D.C. and encourages any and all LGBTQ members and allies to join.

We Remember – Pulse Vigil – 1 Year Anniversary

Monday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

In remembrance of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando last year, join for a day of remembrance and solidarity. There will be speakers and song.



Seattle Women's Pride Music Festival

Saturday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m.

It's Seattle's "celebration for women by women"! Hosted by The Seattle Lesbian, this night celebrates Seattle's female community. Also, five dollars of every VIP ticket sold will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).



Pride Film Festival

Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 18

Also in its third year, the Pride Film Festival screens the best of queer cinema for (mostly) free all day Saturday and Sunday. Join the festival Sunday evening for a screening of the film "Milk" and a night of activism education with Cleve Jones.



Trans* Pride Seattle 2017

Friday, June 23 at 6 p.m.

The 4th annual Trans* Pride Seattle will celebrate Seattle's trans* community with a march and an accompanying rally with speakers, performers, vendors, and food trucks.



PrideFest Capitol Hill 2017

Saturday, June 24 at noon

As one of the most popular Pride events of the year, PrideFest offers fun for everyone, with a full street festival, two stanges, performers, arts and crafts, food trucks, and a beer garden.



43rd Annual Pride Parade

Sunday, June 25 at 11 a.m.

The event everyone has been waiting for! Flood the streets with rainbows on Sunday and experience one of the largest Pride parades in the country. This year's theme is "Indivisible." The parade will start along 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle and continue to the Seattle Center.

