WSU student at Mariners game has phone destroyed by upper-deck homer

SEATTLE --- A Washington State University student sitting in the upper deck of Tuesday’s Mariners game had his phone literally smashed by a home run hit.
Ryon Healy of the A’s sent the ball flying into the upper deck stands, and right into Peter Johnson’s cell phone.
Johnson posted a picture of the damage on Twitter, asking if they could please buy him a new one.
@Athletics can you guys please buy me a new phone your 2 run shot broke mine pic.twitter.com/tsWVbvSrPw— Peter Johnson (@MeatPie97) May 17, 2017
To their credit, the A’s responded within the hour with a promise to buy him a replacement. Later it looks like they found Johnson in the stand.
Don't worry, Peter. The A's are buying you a new phone. 👍 pic.twitter.com/X70DkqqVGb— #Voteland 5 x Daily (@Athletics) May 17, 2017
Johnson told MLB.com the ball hit his pocket because he “froze up” when the ball came at him and it just hit his lap.
Johnson said in a video posted by the A’s that Twitter has been giving him a hard time about the phone smashing.
“Saying I Coug’d it, all that stuff,” he laughed. “It’s whatever though.”
