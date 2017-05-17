WSU student at Mariners game has phone destroyed by upper-deck homer

Peter Johnson holds his broken cell phone in a tweet to the A's after Ryon Healy's upper deck homer on Tuesday smashed his screen.

SEATTLE --- A Washington State University student sitting in the upper deck of Tuesday’s Mariners game had his phone literally smashed by a home run hit.

Ryon Healy of the A’s sent the ball flying into the upper deck stands, and right into Peter Johnson’s cell phone.

Johnson posted a picture of the damage on Twitter, asking if they could please buy him a new one.

@Athletics can you guys please buy me a new phone your 2 run shot broke mine pic.twitter.com/tsWVbvSrPw — Peter Johnson (@MeatPie97) May 17, 2017

To their credit, the A’s responded within the hour with a promise to buy him a replacement. Later it looks like they found Johnson in the stand.

Don't worry, Peter. The A's are buying you a new phone. 👍 pic.twitter.com/X70DkqqVGb — #Voteland 5 x Daily (@Athletics) May 17, 2017

Johnson told MLB.com the ball hit his pocket because he “froze up” when the ball came at him and it just hit his lap.

Johnson said in a video posted by the A’s that Twitter has been giving him a hard time about the phone smashing.

“Saying I Coug’d it, all that stuff,” he laughed. “It’s whatever though.”

