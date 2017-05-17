KING
WSU student at Mariners game has phone destroyed by upper-deck homer

Samantha Kubota , KREM 10:27 AM. PDT May 17, 2017

SEATTLE --- A Washington State University student sitting in the upper deck of Tuesday’s Mariners game had his phone literally smashed by a home run hit.

Ryon Healy of the A’s sent the ball flying into the upper deck stands, and right into Peter Johnson’s cell phone.

Johnson posted a picture of the damage on Twitter, asking if they could please buy him a new one.

To their credit, the A’s responded within the hour with a promise to buy him a replacement. Later it looks like they found Johnson in the stand.

Johnson told MLB.com the ball hit his pocket because he “froze up” when the ball came at him and it just hit his lap.

Johnson said in a video posted by the A’s that Twitter has been giving him a hard time about the phone smashing.

“Saying I Coug’d it, all that stuff,” he laughed. “It’s whatever though.”

