WSDOT crews continue to dismantle the 5-story-tall tunnelling machine Bertha. (Photo: WSDOT)

Washington Department of Transportation shared new video Thursday of what crews have been doing to Bertha the past several weeks.

What made Seattle's tunnel boring machine tick is now fully visible from the camera above the pit where disassembly continues.



The time-lapse video shows what seven weeks of nearly non-stop work looks like as workers dismantle the five-story-tall tunneling machine. The machine weighs about 8,000 tons. Bertha needs to be taken apart a 20-ton piece at a time, 400 pieces in all.

WSDOT provided an update on progress of the dismantling:

"The inner-workings of the SR 99 tunneling machine Bertha are now fully visible from the camera above the pit where disassembly continues. The upper shield that surrounded Bertha is now gone – lifted and hauled away. Only a small portion of the cutterhead spokes remain. Next, Seattle Tunnel Partners plans to remove work-deck platforms, hydraulic systems, hyperbaric equipment and ring-building equipment. Remember, there's 8,000 tons of machinery inside the disassembly pit and inside the north end of the tunnel. This brief time-lapse video shows what seven weeks of nearly non-stop work looks like as workers continue dismantling the five-story-tall tunneling machine."

Bertha completed its tunneling job last April.

