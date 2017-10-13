Woman attacks mother with baby with butcher knife in West Seattle

Photo: file

A Seattle woman was randomly attacked with a butcher knife while she was pushing her baby in a stroller Monday in broad daylight, say police.

The suspect, Kierra Ward, 26, was being held in King County Jail on charges of first and second-degree assault. Bail was being requested at $400,000 due to the "extreme danger" she poses to the community.

According to charging documents, the victim was walking on a West Seattle sidewalk with her son in a stroller Monday afternoon when the suspect rushed the victim from behind and began stabbing her with the butcher knife. The suspect slashed the victim's face and head; when the victim crouched to cover herself with her arms and hands, the suspect stabbed the victim's hand, exposing her bones and tendons.

Afraid for her baby's safety, the mother pushed the stroller away from her and screamed for help. Neighbors took the infant inside for safety. A neighbor stepped in between the victim and attacker, who threatened to stab him as well.

Multiple police officers arrived at the scene to find the attacker standing on the sidewalk, holding a knife in her hand. After talking with the defendant, officers managed to arrest her.

The victim suffered multiple large lacerations above her left eye and the back of her head. She also suffered cuts to her nose, chin and a deep knife wound to her left hand.

Charging documents say the defendant said she was homeless; although she has no known prior criminal history, "her willingness to brutally attack a mother and a neighbor in broad daylight raises severe concerns about the public's safety if she were to be released into the community," say police.

