Wife claims she was 'self-defense' shooter in UW incident

A month after a shooting at the University of Washington’s red Square, police are still searching for video of the incident and haven’t made any arrests. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Shortly after a shooting at the University of Washington in January, a husband and wife turned themselves in to police, saying they were involved in a “self-defense” shooting.

Now the wife, 29-year-old Elizabeth Hokoana, claims she was the shooter, as first reported in the Seattle Times.

According to the woman’s attorney, Steve Wells, they have recently shared that information with UW Police.

“We knew our clients were under investigation,” Wells said. “We knew we had a tremendous self-defense case.”

Senior deputy prosecutor Mary Barbosa said the evidence points to Hokoana as the shooter, but said it is too early to say whether the shooting was in self-defense.

Detectives have yet to submit the case to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

Major Steve Rittereiser, with UW Police, said they were still waiting for a laboratory to finish enhancing the images and audio of numerous pieces of video evidence obtained through their investigation. They expect the enhanced clips to be returned “any day now.”

Police have made no arrests in the shooting at the University of Washington on January 20, which injured one man in a crowd of protesters.

The man was shot in UW’s Red Square as opposing sides came together outside an event featuring Milo Yiannopoulous, who has since resigned from Breitbart News. Police estimate up to a thousand people were in the crowd.

Hokoana and her husband, 29-year-old Marc Hokoana, turned themselves just hours after the shooting, claiming self-defense.

According to search warrant documents, the shooting victim was 34-year-old Joshua Dukes. All have hired attorneys. Police say Dukes has met with police twice to answer questions since the shooting.

Wells said they recently met with detectives to confirm that Elizabeth Hokoana was the shooter, but would not say when the meeting occurred.

Barbosa said it was in the last two weeks.

About two hours before the shooting that night, a KING 5 photographer captured images of Marc Hokoana. In the footage, it shows him after a scuffle. Police officers were helping him off the ground. His hat was knocked off his head, and his shoe pulled off his foot.

Hokoana attracted our photographer's attention because he seemed to be constantly in the fray of the protest. At times, he could be heard searching for that missing hat.

“Have you seen my hat?” he said in the video.

UW investigators watched the video, and they say they've spent hours watching other footage from that night, including of the shooting itself. They've even brought in a specialist to help enhance portions important to the case.

Piecing the puzzle together has proven difficult.

“Let's just say [it’s] a little like a football game,” said Rittereiser. “Where they're doing a review of a call. You sometimes look at that and you see two or three different angles and you say, I think I know what happened here, and they're going to reverse this call. But then you see another angle and it's totally different.”

As detectives wait for test results on a gun found in Hokoana's car, search warrant documents show that a phone found in the car "had gone through a factory reset of some sort prior to it being examined."

Rittereiser explains why a phone could provide valuable information.

“We tend to take a lot of photos, we tend to text message what we're doing at the time. In some cases if you have your location services on, it'll tell us where you are at,” he said.

Marc Hokoana's attorney Kimberly Gordon said he's cooperating with police. And like detectives, she is hoping others come forward with video that could help shed light on the case.

An attorney for Dukes did not return a request for comment.

Rittereiser said it is illegal to bring a gun on campus in Washington. For a college campus, a violation could mean being trespassed from campus. If the offender is a student, it could result in expulsion.

Norm Arkans, a UW spokesperson, said federal privacy laws restrict him from discussing Hokoana’s status with the school.

© 2017 KING-TV