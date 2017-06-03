What to expect for Komen walk Sunday

Photo: KING (Photo: KING)

The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure event is expected to draw about 5,000 people to downtown Seattle Sunday.



The run and walk raises money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.



Participants begin registering at 6 a.m. The survivor parade kicks off at 8 a.m., followed by races starting until 9:15 a.m.



Seattle's monorail will open early at 7 a.m. to help participants get to the Seattle Center.



