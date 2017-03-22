West Seattle's historic Admiral Theater reopens after remodel

West Seattle's historic Admiral Theater reopened after renovations. (Photo: KING)

The historic Admiral Theater celebrated its grand reopening Wednesday night.

Carol Vincent was on hand to mark the occasion. The theater's long history has played a major role in her life.

"My husband and I had our first date here, and we were actually here the night he asked me to marry him," said Vincent.

Years ago, when the theater was in danger of closing, Vincent joined the community effort to 'Save the Admiral.'

"We made over a thousand buttons," said Vincent.

Clay Eals with Southwest Seattle Historical Society was also apart of that effort.

"We packed the landmark board meetings, and it really put this place on the map," said Eals.

Now the theater is enjoying a new act, a wide ranging, $1.7 million renovation with upgrades from the concession counter to the technology.

Jeff Brein's company manages the theater, and says they focused on holding onto the historical charm.

"When you look at the people who have walked through this door since renovation, our business here has almost doubled from what it was before," said Brein.

The benefit is being felt on a block that's seen businesses come and go.

"A full-fledged, renovated historic landmark theater as our neighbor couldn't be better for us," said Gregg Graham, General Manager at Copper Coin.

He hopes the Admiral Theater continues to be a neighborhood anchor.

