Some West Seattle homeowners say the city didn't take them into consideration when allowing for construction on a new road. (Photo: KING)

It was a little slice of city solitude.

Peter Denny moved into this pocket neighborhood near Delridge, wowed by the vast greenbank over his backyard.

"We were told when we bought the house it was going to be a greenbelt that it would never be developed," he said Thursday, looking at the space where the trees once stood. "None of us ever thought it would be developed."

He says, about a year ago, developers, contractors, and city crews began work on a new road for 14 new homes. It was in an area that had been zoned, plotted, and approved.

Yet Denny says his fence line took so many hits, it sunk. The guardrail for the road is two feet above the fence line.

"I understand they need to develop, but they need to develop responsibly," said Denny.

He'd like the city to install a new fence, a wall, or shrubs to try and buffer his property from the street.

SDOT spokesperson Mafara Hobson says:

"We talked to the owner of one of the houses, but there really isn’t anything we can do about the road elevation. The concerns he stated were regarding the safety of the road elevation and damage to his home from the construction. We did some preliminary investigation and didn’t find any damage, and also pointed them in the direction of the claims office and provided information on how to file a claim. Any damage to private property done would be investigated by the claims department and likely tendered to the contractor. As far as the safety issue with the road elevation, one of the conditions of the road construction was to install a guardrail."

Denny says he'll keep pushing.

"People want to feel like when you're home, you're safe, secure, and have your privacy. I don't ask for a lot," he said. "All we want is our privacy back."