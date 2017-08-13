West Seattle baseball stand targeted by thieves

Players and parents in West Seattle are frustrated after a series of break-ins targeted the baseball league's new snack shack. (Photo: KING)

Players and parents in West Seattle are frustrated after a series of break-ins targeted the baseball league's new snack shack. Volunteers donated thousands of dollars and countless hours to open it earlier this summer.

The playfields are like a second home to some of the boys. Baseball, wiffleball, whatever - they love to get out and play.



Their skills are solid on the field, but something that recently happened off the field has the players confused. Thieves broke into the league’s new snack shack at least two times.



They took candy, drinks, snacks and a small amount of cash. Parent volunteer Karen Boehmer said they damaged a freezer.

“A bunch of first aid kits were taken; there was a tablet; an iPad we use for credit sales was taken," she said.



The thieves broke off the metal covers and then shimmied through small air vents.

“It takes a lot of work to get those things out and to get a body through there," Boehmer said pointing at the small square.

They've secured them now with re-bar and large cabinets inside that can't be moved.



The snack shack is made from a converted shipping container and until they can be sure they will not lose more merchandise, they've decided not to restock.

“It was hard to see all the work that went into it get wasted, especially because of so many community members in West Seattle, who gave a lot to this project and invested in our league."



Parents admit it's been tough explaining this to the players who will not have a snack shack to use until the season starts next spring.



The stand is next to a green belt, and some of the supplies taken from the snack shack were recovered from inside the wooded area. While the adults work on getting it all secured, the kids will keep on playing and say even this can't take the joy out of their game.

