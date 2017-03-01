Wells Fargo offers to end Seattle's banking contract now

The Wells Fargo logo is seen on a sign outside of a Wells Fargo branch. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2007 Getty Images)

SEATTLE - Wells Fargo is offering the city of Seattle the chance to break its banking contract immediately, before it expires at the end of 2018.



Last month. the Seattle City Council voted unanimously to cut ties with the San Francisco-based banking giant over its role as a lender to the Dakota Access pipeline project as well as other business practices.



Wells Fargo's Phil Smith sent a letter Tuesday to Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and two councilmembers calling the decision disappointing. He says it could have unintended consequences for taxpayers by limiting the city's banking choices.



He pointed out that other state-approved banks that bid for the city's banking contract in 2012 are also involved in financing the pipeline.



A representative for Councilmember Tim Burgess, who co-sponsored the measure, said he declined to comment.



Supporters had urged the Seattle council to send a broader message to oppose the pipeline and stand with indigenous people.

