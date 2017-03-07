Walking the Battery Street Tunnel
Over the weekend the Battery Street Tunnel that runs under Seattle's Belltown neighborhood was only open to foot traffic. The northbound lanes were closed on Sunday for a celebration of sorts for the tunnel, which was built way back in the fifties. It's s
KING 1:19 PM. PST March 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Controversial Seattle homeless camp to be cleared out
-
Dick's Drive-In launches online voting for new location
-
Senate passes distracted driving bill
-
Seattle-based restaurants come to Tacoma
-
Serial killer jurors called to testify
-
Full interview with King County Sheriff John Urquhart interview
-
WSP holding tailgating emphasis patrol
-
Group protests sweep of homeless encampment
-
Outlander Fanatics of Washington State bring the tartan to Emerald City Comic-Con
-
Trump Immigration Executive Order
More Stories
-
Seattle crews clearing out controversial homeless campMar. 7, 2017, 7:43 a.m.
-
AED defibrillator saves sheriff deputy's lifeMar. 7, 2017, 6:48 a.m.
-
Toy shipments seized at local ports for high lead levelsMar. 7, 2017, 2:47 a.m.