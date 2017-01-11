Video shows drone hitting Space Needle

A view of the Space Needle from drone footage moments before the drone crashed. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – Video was recovered from a drone that crashed into the Space Needle on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.

It happened as pyrotechnicians set up for the T-Mobile "New Year's at the Needle" fireworks display, which went off at midnight on New Year's Day. No one was injured.

It's unclear who owns the drone. Online there is a teen who said it was his drone in a Youtube video, but KING 5 is not able to independently verify it through the teen, police, or the FAA.



A Space Needle spokesperson says the drone landed on the roof – 575 feet above ground.

“There’s people down in the Seattle Center and up here in the Space Needle, so if a drone does get close to people, there are safety concerns,” said the spokesperson, Karen Olson. “Take a picture of the Space Needle with a camera and not with a drone.”



A report was filed with the FAA and Seattle Police now has the drone. The drone’s owner could face a fine in the thousands of dollars if the owner is a citizen and not a business. The FAA’s website says civil fines could be as much as $27,500.



The collision didn't cause any serious damage to the Space Needle.

(© 2017 KING)