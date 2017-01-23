Victim of UW protest shooting expresses 'empathy' for shooter

Protesters at the University of Washington demonstrated against a lecture from conservative Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - The man shot during Friday's protests at the University of Washington expressed his "empathy" towards the shooter in an emailed statement Monday.

The 34-year-old victim, who has not been identified, is an active anti-fascist who is involved with the International Workers of the World.

According to a statement released by his attorney, he was in Red Square Friday night to "resist" the appearance of a controversial Breitbart News editor at Kane Hall.

The injured man states he is aware of "conflicting narratives" regarding the shooting, but hopes to engage in "constructive dialogue" with the gunman to help deescalate violence.

University of Washington Police is investigating the shooting. It has not released official information on a possible motive, or why the shooter was released after turning himself in Friday night, moments after a press conference at headquarters.

