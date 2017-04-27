Victim from I-5 tree collapse shares her story

Mary Sabetto doesn't remember anything from the moment a giant cottonwood tree crushed her car while she was driving on Interstate 5 in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

Mary Sabetto doesn't remember anything from the moment a giant cottonwood tree crushed her car while she was driving on Interstate 5 in Seattle.

It happened in the southbound lanes on Wednesday near Fife.

"I'm glad to be alive," said Sabetto, who is in satisfactory condition at Harborview Medical Center with a fractured spine. "I'm in pain, but I'm happy to be here."

Crews from WSDOT typically remove trees when they show signs of being unhealthy or unstable.

This tree did not show any warning signs, so it was not on the state's radar, according to spokesman Doug Adamson.

The cause of the tree's collapse is still under investigation.

WSDOT is sending crews to the area to inspect other trees nearby to check their health in the wake of the freak accident.

As for Sabetto, she's got a few words of wisdom from her hospital bed.

"Don't let any days go by without embracing your life," she said. "Be happy and don't hold grudges."

